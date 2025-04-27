Senate President Stresses Strong Ties With Morocco

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 27 (Petra) Senate President Faisal Fayez reaffirmed on Sunday the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Morocco, highlighting the commitment of his Majesty King Abdullah II and King Mohammed VI to further strengthen ties across various sectors.Speaking during a meeting in Rabat with Moroccan House of Councillors President and President of the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World, Mohamed Ould Errachid, Fayez emphasized the importance of expanding economic and parliamentary cooperation, increasing joint investments and trade, and addressing regional issues.The meeting, attended by Assistant Senate President Suhair Al-Ali, took place on the sidelines of the third Parliamentary Conference on South-South Cooperation, gathering parliamentary leaders from Africa, the Arab world, and Latin America.Discussions also focused on the urgent need to end the Israeli assault on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave, according to a Senate statement.Fayez praised the advanced level of bilateral relations, rooted in mutual respect and joint coordination, and called for building further on these ties, particularly amid the current challenges facing the Arab world.He stressed that continued Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people is unacceptable, urging the UN Security Council and international human rights organizations to enforce international humanitarian law to halt the violence.Fayez also called for an international conference to impose a political solution that ensures Palestinians can realize their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international legitimacy and the two-state solution framework.For his part, Ould Errachid said Moroccan-Jordanian relations are historic and deeply rooted, based on mutual respect and shared interests. He expressed Morocco's keenness to strengthen ties across all fields and praised Jordan's efforts, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, in supporting Arab and Islamic causes.