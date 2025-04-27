403
Qatar Charity Opens Two Education Centres In Tanzania
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has inaugurated two education centres in Tanzania as part of its efforts to implement high-impact projects that contribute to sustainable development in African communities.
Expected to benefit about 2,500 individuals, these projects address critical needs in densely populated areas, fostering community cohesion grounded in ethics.
A new centre was officially inaugurated on Unguja Island in Zanzibar, in the presence of representatives from the local community and the Office of the Mufti. Serving as a vital addition to the region's infrastructure, the centre comprises a mosque, a Qur'anic memorisation school, and an imam's residence, creating a fully integrated environment for worship and education. It is expected to benefit nearly 2,000 individuals.
Another centre was inaugurated in Mwanza, northern Tanzania, in the presence of senior officials and local Muslim scholars. Featuring a mosque and a Qur'anic memorisation school, the centre aims to facilitate worship and support over 70 children in memorising the Holy Qur'an. It is expected to serve around 500 individuals, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan.
QC has built a strong track record in Tanzania, particularly on Zanzibar Island, where it has implemented or is currently carrying out more than 200 development projects. The number of sponsored individuals has also surpassed 500, including orphans, low-income families, people with special needs, students, and other vulnerable groups.
