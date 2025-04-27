403
QNL, Morocco's National Library In Pact To Deepen Cultural Co-Operation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) and the National Library of Morocco have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in areas of shared interest, including culture, technology, and heritage-particularly in library services and cultural preservation.
The agreement was signed by QNL Executive Director Tan Huism and Morocco's National Library Director Sameera El Malizi, during an official visit by a high-level Moroccan delegation to Doha.
The MoU outlines a framework for exchanging resources and digital content related to the cultural and historical collections of both institutions. It also supports joint initiatives such as training workshops, capacity-building programmes, and the exchange of expertise in library technologies and services. The agreement lays the groundwork for future projects that promote knowledge-sharing and protect Arab and Islamic documentary heritage.
Ahead of the signing, the Moroccan delegation met with HE Minister of State and President of QNL Dr Hamad Bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari to discuss the importance of enhancing co-operation among Arab libraries and advancing efforts to safeguard the region's cultural legacy.
HE Dr al-Kawari said the agreement marks the culmination of years of meaningful engagement with Morocco's cultural institutions and builds on the shared celebration of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture. "The MoU reflects a model of Arab cultural collaboration, demonstrating the power of libraries when they unite to preserve our heritage, empower professionals, and enrich cultural life. We look forward to expanding this partnership through the exchange of digital collections and library innovations-enhancing our institutions' impact both regionally and internationally."
Tan Huism stated: "We are pleased to formalise our relationship with the National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco through this memorandum. We hope it will strengthen our cultural ties and elevate our collaboration to new horizons".
"Cultural exchange is key to QNL's mission, and our successful exhibition 'From Material to Market: The Art of Moroccan Bookmaking' highlights the Library's appreciation for Morocco's rich contribution to Islamic heritage of book and manuscript production. To further enhance awareness of this important tradition, we also organised an academic symposium that brought together distinguished experts to explore the history of bookmaking in Morocco and its profound influence on the transmission of knowledge in the Islamic world," she noted.
Cultural co-operation between the two libraries has gained momentum in recent years. A notable milestone was the co-hosting of the regional workshop "Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property: Documentation and Preservation", held in partnership with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). The programme aimed to enhance the skills of professionals working to preserve, document, and protect cultural heritage from illicit trade.
Following the signing, the Moroccan delegation toured QNL's facilities, including the Main Collection, the Heritage Library, the Preservation and Conservation Center, and the Digitisation Center. The visit offered insight into the Library's innovative technologies and services supporting conservation, digitisation, and public engagement. (QNA)
