Weather Today: IMD Issues Rainfall Alert For West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha And THESE States Check Full Forecast Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against possibility of heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on April 28. The weather agency in its latest weather bulletin said light to moderate rainfall is likely in over Northeast India over the next 4 to 5 days.

These weather conditions will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. IMD forecasted 'wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph' in these regions. Furthermore, thundersquall is likely in Assam and Meghalaya on April 29, Monday.

IMD also warned against heavy downpour in Gangetic West Bengal on April 28, in Jharkhand on April 29 and May 1 and in Odisha until May 1. Heavy precipitation is also likely in Kerala until April 30.

IMD in its press release dated April 27 stated,“Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal” until May 4. Meanwhile, thundersqualls with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph are likely over North Interior Karnataka until May 1.

“Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad” until April 29, IMD said. The Meteorological Department also forecasted heat wave condition in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh until April 30, and in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan until May 1.

A yellow alert has been issued for the national capital, predicting light rain and thunderstorm activity on April 29. Meanwhile, the weather today is expected to be partly cloudy with“occasional sustained surface winds.” The maximum temperature is expected to be around 42 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 40 degrees Celsius today. With no heatwave alert over the coming five days, Delhi may witness light rain from May 2 onwards.