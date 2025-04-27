'War Is Last Resort': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Clarifies Remarks Amid India, Pakistan Tension Over Pahalagam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a clarification on his remarks on war. On Saturday, Siddaramaiah reportedly said he was not in favour of "war" with Pakistan. As the statement drew criticism, the Karnataka Chief Minister clarified that he "didn't say that "there should be no war."

"...I said that it [war] is inevitable, but it must be done with Pakistan, but I did not say that there should be no war," Siddaramaiah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He also questioned the central government on the security in Srinagar where the attack on April 22 left 26 civilians dead. "It is the responsibility of the central government to provide security, 26 people died in the incident... I said there should not be a war immediately...," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also posted on X, saying, "I have observed the debates and discussions, both for and against, surrounding the statement I made about war."

He wrote, "War should always be a nation's last resort - never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war."

In the post, the Karnataka CM also alleged "grave lapses in our intelligence and security apparatus."

"The horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, orchestrated by Pakistan-backed militants, has made it painfully clear - both to the people of our nation and to the central government - that there were grave lapses in our intelligence and security apparatus," he said.

What's the controversy?

Pakistan media recently played up Siddaramaiah's "no need for war" comments over the Pahalgam terror attack. Karnataka unit of the BJP shared one such clip played on a Pakistan TV channel and said on X, "Pakistan media hails "Halal CM" @siddaramaiah for his love towards them."

Siddaramaiah had on Saturday said there is no need for a war with Pakistan, but the central government should strengthen the security system.

"There is no need for war, stringent measures should be taken. The security system needs to be tightened. We are not in favour of war. There should be peace, people should have security, and the central government should take security measures...," Siddaramaiah was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on Saturday.

Later on Sunday, addressing an event launching various developmental works in Bengaluru Rural district, the CM said his statement was distorted, and if it is inevitable, India will have to wage war against Pakistan.

When asked about Pakistan media playing up his statement, he said, "I did not say no to a war with Pakistan. What I said is that war is not a solution. Security should have been provided there, as many tourists go to Kashmir. Providing security is whose responsibility? It is the central government's responsibility. I said there was a failure."

"26 people were killed (in Pahalgam), 40 soldiers were killed (in Pulwama attack). So there is a failure of intelligence from the Government of India. I have said that the Government of India did not provide proper security. There should be war if it is inevitable, not that it should not be done at all. But, immediately, there is no need for war. This is what I have said," he added.

