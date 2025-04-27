Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Across Loc Again, Indian Army Responds 'Swiftly, Effectively'

2025-04-27 10:13:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) During the night of 27-28 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively: Indian Army

