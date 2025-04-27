Gene Hackman Autopsy Reveals Disturbing Details: Actor Hadn't Eaten For Days, 'Acetone Found In System', More

MENAFN - Live Mint) The final autopsy report of the Gene Hackman has been revealed. According to the office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico, Hackman had a "history of congestive heart failure" besides“severe chronic hypertensive changes, kidneys” and“Neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer's Disease”, including "bi-ventricular pacemaker" that was put in April 2019, Fox News reported citing documents.

Who was Gene Hackman?

Hackman was an American actor and two-time Oscar winner who died at the age of 95 around February 18. He had an established career who made his credited film debut in the drama Lilith.

He co-starred with Keanu Reeves in The Replacements (2000), Morgan Freeman in Under Suspicion (2000), Owen Wilson in Behind Enemy Lines (2001), and Sigourney Weaver in Heartbreakers (2001), with a cameo in The Mexican in 2001.

Maintenance workers Jesse Kesler and Roland Lowe Begay found his body, along with his wife Arakawa, on February 26. The New Mexico Department of Health said Arakawa's death was a result of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is transmitted from animals to humans and is commonly discovered in rodents. His wife was 63.

What does Gene Hackman's autopsy report say?

According to Fox News, "Autopsy showed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement," the documents read.

“Remote myocardial infarctions were present involving the left ventricular free wall and the septum, which were significantly large. Examination of the brain showed microscopic findings of advanced stage Alzheimer's disease”, the documents added.

Hackman received a negative test result for Hantavirus. The medical examiner observed,“Testing for carbon monoxide was less than 5% saturation, in keeping with a normal range.”

A toxicology report revealed trace amounts of acetone in Hackman's system at the time of his death. Its test discovered acetone levels at 5.3 mg/dl, where as reported normal endogenous acetone levels in blood stand up to 0.3 mg/dL. The findings are indicative of an extended period of fasting.

| Gene Hackman's wife Betsy researched THIS online days before hantavirus death

The report stated solvent used for chemicals is“also a product of diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis as well as a metabolite following isopropanol ingestion.”

Fox News obtained search warrant affidavit, stating, detectives had first called the couple's deaths as“suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation”. Officials stated that neither Hackman nor Arakawa showed signs of external trauma, prompting New Mexico authorities to immediately open a criminal probe into their deaths.