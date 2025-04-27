Clangrose Film Festival Announces Unprecedented Expansion For 2026

An Unforgettable Festival at Sea

Clangrose Film Festival 2025 Winners

Best Wedding Fillm 2025 - 'Audrey and Jacob', directed by Colin McGuire from California, USA

Registration Opens as Award-Winning Festival Expands from Three Days to Twelve Months, Culminating in World's First Luxury Cruise Awards Ceremony

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Building on its meteoric rise to prominence in the international film festival circuit, the Clang Rose Film Festival today announced an ambitious expansion for 2026, transforming from a three-day event into a comprehensive year-long celebration of cinema with monthly programming and culminating in an unprecedented luxury cruise awards ceremony.

"What began as a vision to elevate wedding cinematography has evolved into a global movement celebrating human connection through film," said Carmelo Soberano, founder and director of the Clang Rose Film Festival. "For 2026, we're creating not just a festival, but a community that thrives throughout the year, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts from across the globe."

The expanded 2026 program will feature monthly networking events designed to foster collaboration among filmmakers, two major fashion shows highlighting the intersection of cinema and style, panel discussions with industry luminaries, an exclusive Masquerade Party, and the groundbreaking addition of a five-day Cruise Film Festival that will serve as the grand finale for the year's celebrations.

The announcement comes after the resounding success of the 2025 festival, which saw submissions from six continents and celebrated diverse storytelling approaches through its various categories. East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen, who presented at the 2025 ceremony, remarked on the festival's remarkable trajectory: "Clang Rose Film Festival got their wings out so far that they've been able to get so many countries to contribute excellent submissions. I can only imagine what that's going to look like in the years to come as people from all over the world come here to East Brunswick to get their well-deserved awards."

The 2025 festival showcased exceptional talent, with Colin McGuire from the United States claiming the prestigious Best Wedding Film award for "Audrey and Jacob." Upon accepting his award, McGuire expressed his gratitude: "I want to thank the director of film festival Carmelo Soberano and Executive producer Cynthia Liu and the entire team who were involved in putting this event together. This is truly one-of-a-kind."

Other notable winners included India's "A Pinch of Salt" directed by Tathagata Bhowmik (Best Narrative Film), which offered a powerful exploration of domestic violence through a cultural lens; Italy's "Coure A Trimilla" by Giuseppe Cimino (Best Wedding Story); and the jury-acclaimed "Love Unscripted" by Olya Schechter, which was praised for its "unflinching honesty and emotional resonance" as it revealed the raw challenges that ultimately define true love.

Executive Producer Cynthia Liu highlighted the ambitious vision for 2026: "We're creating an ecosystem where films aren't just showcased, but where creative relationships are forged, new projects are born, and the art of visual storytelling continues to evolve. From our appreciation events to our networking opportunities, fashion showcases, and culminating in our spectacular cruise awards ceremony, 2026 will redefine what a film festival can be."

The 2026 festival will maintain its internationally diverse jury approach. The previous jury panel featured visionary Filipino-American film director Carmelo Soberano, British cinema veteran Jon-Paul Gates, African media pioneer Ngwoh Wilson Fuh, and media trendsetter Sai Sagar Patnaik.

"What makes Clang Rose unique is how it brings together perspectives from across the globe," noted Netflix personality Joya Kazi, who hosted the 2025 awards ceremony. "The festival's expansion will only strengthen these international connections and further establish it as a vital platform for showcasing diverse voices in cinema."

The flagship February film festival will continue to feature curated screenings and panel discussions, with the expanded programming serving to build anticipation throughout the year. The introduction of the Cruise Film Festival in May 2026 represents a bold innovation in the awards ceremony format, offering an immersive experience for honorees, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts alike.

Registration for the 2026 Clang Rose Film Festival is now open. Filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts are encouraged to visit for complete details on submission guidelines, monthly events, and early registration opportunities.

Liza Montenegro

Green Ox Cinema LLC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.