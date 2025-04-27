MPD And USSS Announce Arrest In Robberies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department in conjunction with the United States Secret Service announces the arrest of a suspect in robberies that occurred in restaurants in Northwest.

In each of the below offenses a suspect approached the victim as they ate in a restaurant, stole their purse from the back of their seat, and fled the scene.



On Saturday April 12, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of F Street, Northwest CCN 25053341 On Thursday, April 17, 2025, at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of 9th Street, Northwest CCN 25056018

Detectives located video evidence of these offenses which led them to identifying one of the suspects. On Saturday, April 26, 2025, members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Secret Service located and arrested 49-year-old Mario Bustamante Leiva . He was charged with two counts of Robbery (Stealth) . Leiva faces additional charges for an offense being investigated by the United States Secret Service.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411 . The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

