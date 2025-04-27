TIER IV Accelerates The Deployment Of Autonomous Trucks Following Completion Of Japanese Government Initiative

TOKYO, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of an initiative aimed at developing autonomous trucks to address the critical shortage of drivers in the logistics industry.

In the project overseen by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) , TIER IV developed an autonomous driving system for highway logistics, based on commercial trucks manufactured by Isuzu Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus . These trucks successfully completed test runs on a new priority lane for autonomous vehicles on the Shin-Tomei Expressway with support from Yamato Multi Charter and Suzuyo Cargo-Net .

TIER IV is driving efforts to establish a sustainable business model for autonomous trucking. The completion of this initiative marks a significant milestone in the development of a scalable and flexible autonomous driving system that can be deployed by a range of vehicle manufacturers and logistics operators.

TIER IV is building on its commitment to advancing autonomous driving technology through an AI-based approach, Autonomy 2.0 , and further enhancing Autoware*, the open-source software for autonomous driving championed by TIER IV. These efforts are accelerating the deployment of autonomous trucks and helping to address critical logistics challenges.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware *, the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

