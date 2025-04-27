403
F&N Magnolia Nabs New Corporate Comms Lead
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Fraser and Neave (F&N Magnolia) has nabbed Danielle Theodora Loh as its new corporate communications manager. She will report to Jennifer Yu, director, investor relations at F&N Magnolia in her new role.
Loh was previously in charge of regional communications at Ninja Van. "After an incredible three years at Ninja Van, I felt ready to take on a new challenge, having grown immensely both professionally and personally. I had the privilege of working alongside a talented communications team and an inspiring boss, Ying Ying (or YY, as many know her) , who fostered a culture where both success and failure were embraced as learning opportunities," said Loh in an exclusive conversation with PRovoke Media.
"During my time at Ninja Van, I was proud to contribute to several impactful projects. A highlight was the launch of our first-ever PR-as-a-Service, helping shippers strengthen their brand presence in a competitive market. I also wrote white papers on topics such as the future of e-commerce in Southeast Asia and the importance of logistics in creating seamless retail experiences," she said, adding that these experiences prepared her for the next steps in her career.
In her new role, Loh leads the development and execution of the group's strategic communication plans, overseeing all aspects of its messaging. This includes managing media relations, shaping compelling narratives that highlight its innovations and achievements, and driving internal communications, while ensuring its corporate branding reflects F&N's values and strategic vision.
"In the short term, I am focused on building the foundation that the corporate communications team has laid – by further strengthening our communications framework, sharpening our media relations strategy, and enhancing the group's LinkedIn presence to better share F&N's innovations, achievements, and brand stories," she said, adding that she is also looking to amplify its efforts to highlight the diversity of its F&N brands and initiatives, fostering a stronger connection between the group and its stakeholders, both internally and externally.
"I am really excited to be joining F&N Group. It is a great opportunity to combine my love for communications with my appreciation for a company whose brands have been part of my everyday life. My time at Ninja Van was a meaningful chapter filled with learning and great people, and I look forward to bringing those experiences into this new role and helping shape how we tell F&N's story,"
