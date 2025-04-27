Donald Trump Hits Historic Low: Worst 100-Day Approval For Any US President In 70 Years, CNN Poll Finds

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Donald Trump approaches 100 days of his second US presidency, Americans view of his performance so far has been deeply negative, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The 41 per cent approval rating of Donald Trump is the lowest for any newly elected president at 100 days dating back at least to Dwight Eisenhower – including Trump's own first term, the CNN poll said.

Trump took office as the US President for the second term on January 20. He will complete his 100 days on April 29.

The approval ratings of Donald Trump's handling of the presidency is down 4 points since March, and 7 points lower than it was in late February, the CNN Poll said. Only 22 per cent of respondents said that they strongly approved of his handling of the job. About 45 per cent of respondents have said that they strongly disapprove his job handling.

In the 'chaotic' first 100 days since he returned to office on Janaury 20, the Republican President has unleashed an unprecedented global tariff war and slashed US foreign aid besides embracing Russia's narrative about its invasion of Ukraine. Trump also spoke about annexing Greenland, retaking the Panama Canal and making Canada the 51st state of United States of America.

Trump waged an unpredictable campaign that has upended parts of the rules-based world order that Washington helped build from the ashes of World War II, according to a Reuters report.

Drop in approval from women

Since March, Trump has seen 7 per cent decline in approval from women and Hispanic Americans. In March his approval ratings were 36 per cent among women and 28 per cent among Hispanics, according to the CNN poll.

On his partisan views, 86 per cent Republicans approve and 93 per cent Democrats disapprove him.

Among political independents, President Trump's approval ratings have dipped to 31 per cent, matching his first-term low point with that group and about the same as his standing with them in January 2021.

On Economic Issues, Inflation Down

On economic issues, President Trump's approval ratings have dropped since early March, coinciding with the rollout of his controversial tariff plan, which led to volatility in the stock market and worries about rising prices.

On inflation, President Trump's approval is down 9 points to 35 per cent, and on tariffs, it has come down by 4 points to 35 per cent, according to CNN polls. President Trump's marks for handling the economy are down 5 points to a career low of 39 per cent.

Only about half of respondents expressed confidence in his ability to deal with the economy, down 13 points compared with a December CNN poll.

The poll found that President Trump's moves on foreign affairs which included a more friendly posture toward Russia in its war with Ukraine and ending many foreign aid programs were approved by 39 per cent and disapproved by 60 per cent respondents. Half of them say they have a lot or some confidence in his ability to handle foreign affairs, down from 55 per cent before he took office in January, the poll found.

Even on issue like immigration, on which President Trump had outperformed his first-term high by 7 points earlier this year, the new poll finds declining approval ratings and diminished confidence in his actions. Overall, 45 per cent respondents approve him, down by 6 points from March, and 53 per cent express confidence in his ability to deal with it, again a decline from 60 per cent in December last.

The only issue that has earned President Trump positive ratings in the new poll is his handling of issues related to gender identity and trans people. As many as 51 per cent approve of his handling of that matter, including 90 per cent of Republicans, 48 per cent of independents and 16 per cent of Democrats, the CNN poll said.

(With CNN Inputs)



