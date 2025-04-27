Six Cybersecurity Products Achieve AV-Comparatives' 2025 Anti-Tampering Certification

AV-Comparatives Anti-Tampering Certification Test 2025

AV-Comparatives has announced the results of its 2025 Defense Evasion (Anti-Tampering) Certification Test.

- Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After rigorous testing against a wide array of sophisticated attack scenarios designed to compromise endpoint security products, only the following solutions achieved certification:Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security EnterpriseESET PROTECT Elite CloudFortinet FortiEDRMicrosoft Defender for Endpoint (P2 license)Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR ProKaspersky NEXT EDR FoundationThe Anti-Tampering Certification Test simulates post-compromise attack strategies, attempting to disable or bypass critical security mechanisms in both user-space and kernel-space. Certified products demonstrated robust protection against such evasive techniques, maintaining operational integrity across seven attack phases, including process manipulation, service disruption, registry tampering, DLL hijacking, and kernel driver attacks.Key Highlights of the Test:Conducted on Windows 11 environments to reflect modern enterprise setups.Focused on real-world, advanced attack techniques beyond basic malware protection.Only products with zero critical tampering failures received certification.Products that did not meet the certification standard remain confidential and are not publicly listed.Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives , stated: "As attackers grow increasingly sophisticated, resilience against tampering is vital. These certified solutions have proven that they can continue to protect organisations even after an initial breach attempt."AV-Comparatives continues to set world-class benchmarks in cybersecurity testing with its scientifically rigorous, unbiased, and transparent methodologies.Full details and methodology available at:Meet AV-Compararives at RSA Conference 2025The AV-Comparatives Team will be presenting at RSA Conference this year! We invite analysts, journalists, and industry professionals to meet with us to discuss our latest research, industry trends, and the future of cybersecurity testing.Arrange a meeting or get more information: ...

