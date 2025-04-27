UCLA TDG LABEST Drives Biosuccess In Los Angeles

LABEST promises to be a "can't miss," bioscience event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LABEST, a premier bioscience and MedTech event, continues to position Los Angeles as a global leader in biotech innovation and economic growth.With California boasting a $4.103 trillion gross state product (GSP) in 2024-the largest sub-national economy in the world-Los Angeles plays a pivotal role in this economic powerhouse. LABEST has been instrumental in fostering cutting-edge bioscience companies that are transforming the industry.Since its inception, LABEST has been committed to making Los Angeles a recognized bioscience hub. Several groundbreaking companies-Pelage Pharmaceuticals, CleopatraRx, Appia Bio, Capsida Biotherapeutics, and Trethera Corporation-were incubated through LABEST and are now thriving. These organizations will showcase their success at LABEST Week 2025, with their CEOs featured in an exclusive BioSuccess Panel.LABEST Expands with MedTechAdding to LABEST's momentum, the event will now integrate MedTech Partnering-further solidifying its impact on innovation and investment in the sector. This strategic expansion strengthens LABEST's role as a catalyst for industry advancement.LABEST Week 2025: A Must-Attend Event for Industry LeadersSet to take place at UCLA, LABEST Week 2025 will feature premier networking and innovation showcases:📅 Wednesday, May 21 – MedTech Partnering Conference📅 Thursday, May 22 – LABEST Bioscience Conference📅 Monday, May 19 – Friday, May 23 – Partner events including First Look, Nucleate, BCLA, and the launch of RED, a groundbreaking real estate development consortium.Showcasing Innovation: Key Events🔬 MedTech Demonstration Competition – 12 teams will present pioneering technologies, with the winning team receiving a $10,000 prize, proudly sponsored by KPPB law firm.🧬 LABEST Bioscience Poster Contest – Sponsored by Pearl Cohen, this contest will open for submissions in March 2025, expecting over 100 entries across six categories from UCLA, USC, Caltech, City of Hope, Children's Hospital, and more.Driving Investment and Industry GrowthIn 2024, LABEST and MedTech Partnering shattered attendance records, securing major investments and fostering key partnerships. LABEST continues to elevate Los Angeles as a dominant force in biotech and MedTech.Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect with top industry leaders, investors, and academic pioneers driving the future of bioscience and MedTech.Register Now🔗 For event details and registration, visit LABEST 2025 RegistrationMedia Inquiries📞 Mike Mena – 310-913-0625📧 ...

