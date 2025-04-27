Evoq Technologies Corp. Breakthroughs At ARVO 2025: 'Turning The Unbearable Into A Comfortable Wearable'

Evoq Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evoq Technologies is unveiling its latest scientific and diagnostic innovations at ARVO 2025, introducing a new generation of wearable devices designed to detect disease earlier and extend care beyond the clinic.Our DaaS (Diagnostics as a Service) model addresses critical barriers: accessibility and capital expenditure.Traditional procurement of diagnostic equipment imposes a significant financial burden on clinics. By offering a subscription-based model, we mitigate this obstacle, akin to transitioning from fleet ownership to a ride-sharing service. This approach allows clinics to prioritize patient care over equipment maintenance and ensures access to the latest technological advancements.Leading this scientific transformation is Dr. Kasia Hein-Peters, Chief Science Officer, who is building Evoq's real-world clinical foundation.“Our goal is to generate a robust data portfolio using production-level devices,” says Dr. Hein-Peters.“We're launching multi-center studies using inclusion criteria based on medical necessity for early detection-so the results reflect how diagnostics perform where it matters most.”Dr. Hein-Peters is also establishing a forward-thinking advisory board of innovative key opinion leaders (KOLs) to guide clinical adoption, study design, and validation strategy. These efforts aim to deliver real-world sensitivity and specificity at scale.Scientific R&D Highlights at ARVO Booth 1208TwilightTM Dark Adaptometer – A wearable Class I device for dark adaptation testing in suspected AMD and central retinal dysfunction. Designed for both clinical and home use, with FDA registration and clearance expected by October 2025.SmartERGTM Lab & VET– Evoq's SmartERG system enables full-field ERG/VEP testing in both laboratory and veterinary settings. The Lab edition supports I-VIVO's small animal research platform. The VET is a fully functional smartphone-based ERG/VEPDark Adaptation Pod (DAP) – A compact 5'x5' light-proof enclosure for dark adaptation and photostimulation studies.GleamTM Full Field Stimulation Test – In late-stage development, Gleam targets the functional thresholds of patients with inherited retinal diseases.Meet our scientific leadership, explore the technology, and discover how your site can participate in upcoming clinical studies. Whether you're a researcher, provider, or partner, we invite you to join the evolution of diagnostic care.About Evoq TechnologiesEvoq Technologies develops wearable diagnostic devices to detect and monitor retinal and neurological disease. Combining clinical rigor with patient-centric design, Evoq is reshaping the future of vision care.Learn more at or visit Evoq at Booth #1208 during ARVO 2025.Media Contact:Marc FineCommunications Director... | 702-474-4725################

