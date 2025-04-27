From Bogotá To Brisbane: Viviana Ruiz Captures WBA Interim Flyweight World Title

Viviana Ruiz - New WBA Interim World Flyweight Title holder

On Saturday night at Nissan Arena in Brisbane, Viviana Ruiz claimed the WBA Interim World Flyweight Title over Argentina's María Magdalena Rivera.

- Viviana RuizBRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“And the new...” - the words every boxer dreams of hearing.On Saturday night at Nissan Arena, Viviana Ruiz lived that moment, claiming the WBA Interim World Flyweight Title after a hard-fought victory over Argentina's María Magdalena Rivera.Ruiz's journey to this milestone is a story of resilience, transformation, and relentless drive.Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, she moved to Sydney, Australia in search of new opportunities. At the age of 32 - an age when most boxers are already well into their careers - she first laced up a pair of gloves, seeking fitness but quickly finding her true passion.Despite starting late, Ruiz threw herself fully into the sport, amassing over 60 amateur fights and proudly representing Australia in international competition. Turning professional in 2021, she encountered numerous challenges along the way, including injuries, tough decisions, and the constant battle for recognition. But Ruiz refused to let setbacks define her.Saturday night's world title bout captured everything about her story.Facing a skilled and experienced opponent in Rivera, Ruiz showcased world-class boxing ability - sharp movement, precise counterpunching - but also sheer heart when the fight turned into a gritty battle of wills. In the critical championship rounds, Ruiz pressed forward, landing the cleaner shots and seizing control to secure a split-decision victory.“This is about more than just a belt,” Ruiz said after the fight.“It's about showing that if you refuse to quit, you can achieve things that once felt out of reach.”Ruiz's path was strengthened by the unwavering support of her partner, Ben Savva , who stood beside her through every challenge inside and outside the ring.“Having someone who truly believed in me - not just as a fighter, but as a person - made all the difference,” she said.An electronics engineer turned world champion, Viviana Ruiz's story stretches far beyond boxing.It stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, personal growth, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.Now, with a world title around her waist, Ruiz sets her sights on even greater goals.“This is just the beginning,” she said.“I'm ready for bigger fights, bigger stages - and to keep proving that it's never too late to chase your dreams.”

