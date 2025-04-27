403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH - Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations, Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah affirmed Kuwait's support of joint Islamic action, as well as boosting cooperation with international partners.
KUWAIT - Kuwait has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted military sites in northern Benin, resulting in dozens of casualties, including both dead and injured.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Higher Education announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Quadrabay Verification Services, a leading global firm specializing in verifying academic and professional qualifications directly from their original sources.
CAIRO - Kuwait's shooting team won its first gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event in the Arab Shooting Championship held in Cairo.
BEIRUT - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged the US and France to press Israel to immediately cease its attacks on his country, warning that such strikes expose the region's security to real threats.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces thwarted an attempt by militants to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border, killing 54 militants in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military.
ALGIERS - The Nigerien army announced that 12 soldiers were killed in an armed attack about 10 kilometers north of Saqqira, near Tillaberi, southwest of the country. (end)
