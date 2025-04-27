Russia Likely Preparing New Tactics For Summer And Autumn Offensive - ISW

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army is likely preparing to systematically integrate the use of motorcycles into offensive operations in Ukraine in the summer and fall.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“Russia is likely preparing to systematically integrate motorcycle usage into offensive operations in Ukraine for Summer and Fall 2025, likely to offset adept Ukrainian drone capabilities,” the report reads.

According to analysts, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) published footage on April 26 showing likely elements of the 299th (Airborne) VDV Regiment (98th VDV Division) practicing offensive and defensive tactics on motorcycles in groups of two to three people at a Russian training ground.“The video indicates that the Russian military is likely developing a tactical doctrine for systematic offensive motorcycle usage and may be preparing to issue an increased number of motorcycles to Russian personnel in Ukraine,” the report reads.

AFU shot down 57n drones in evening, another 67 vanish from radar

In addition, Ukrainian Kharkiv Group of Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pavlo Shamshyn reported that Ukrainian intelligence noted that the Russian military is training its soldiers in combat tactics with motorcycles, suggesting that Russian forces will likely increasingly integrate motorcycles into offensive operations in Ukraine in summer and autumn 2025.

Shamshyn noted that motorcycles allow Russian soldiers to enhance their speed and maneuverability, which is crucial for evading Ukrainian drone strikes, but that the loud noise of the motorcycle prevents the rider from hearing approaching Ukrainian drones.

“ISW has observed an increased trend of Russian units conducting mechanized and combined motorized assaults and transporting infantry with motorcycles and civilian vehicles throughout the frontline as Russian command continues to adapt its tactics to offset Ukrainian drone strikes and likely to mitigate the Russian military's equipment constraints resulting from high armored vehicle losses in Summer and early Fall 2024,” analysts said.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops used donkeys to get to their positions, as they suffer heavy losses in equipment.