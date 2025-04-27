Imperious Liverpool Smash Tottenham To Win Premier League Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool demolished Tottenham 5-1 to clinch the Premier League title at an impassioned Anfield on Sunday, sealing a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown.

Arne Slot's men stormed back after conceding a surprise early goal to dominate the match, feeding off the crackling energy from the 60,000-plus crowd.

Liverpool, who can no longer be caught by second-placed Arsenal, are now level with bitter rivals Manchester United as the joint-most successful club in English top-flight history.

It is just their second title of the Premier League era and the first they have celebrated in front of fans since 1990 -- their 2020 triumph came at a near-empty stadium due to Covid restrictions.

Slot, who is in his first season in English football, said he had built on solid foundations left by Jurgen Klopp, who departed last year after a successful nine-year reign.

"Almost the whole season we were on the top of the league and had a team that could win it," he told Sky Sports.

"We know how tough the Premier League is, but we always had the belief we could win it.

"The work Jurgen (Klopp) and (assistant) Pep (Lijnders) left, the culture, work-rate, quality, was outstanding. We started (the season) really well and maybe it helped that (Manchester) City had a difficult spell that they have not had in five years.

"When the season started we would have been happy with top four. But I don't think that is fair on the players as they are much better than that and they have shown it this season."