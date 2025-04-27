Deputy Prime Minister Meets UK's Foreign Secretary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani met with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs HE David Lammy, during his visit to Qatar.





During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of common interest and ways to develop and enhance them.



The meeting was attended by senior officials and officers from both sides.

Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue manifests strength of bilateral relationship: Former UK Wales Secretary

