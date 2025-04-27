Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister Meets UK's Foreign Secretary

2025-04-27 07:12:44
Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani met with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs HE David Lammy, during his visit to Qatar.



During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of common interest and ways to develop and enhance them.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and officers from both sides.

