Prime Minister, UK Foreign Secretary Co-Chair Second Strategic Dialogue Between The Two Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs HE David Lammy co-chaired the second Qatar-United Kingdom Strategic Dialogue on Sunday in Doha, held under the theme "Partners for the Future."

The dialogue included discussions on enhancing cooperation between the two countries across four main pillars: future prosperity, a secure future, a more just future, and the future of relations between the two peoples, within eight working groups specializing in defense, security, counterterrorism, trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, development, mediation, culture, education, heritage, and health.

The meeting also saw the launch of a new working group on technology, science, and innovation, and another on health. Discussions addressed opportunities to advance cooperation in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, including their applications in healthcare and the management of health data.

The dialogue also touched on strengthening joint coordination and cooperation in addressing global challenges, convening the first meeting of the development working group and establishing a task force on mediation.

The two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the ongoing efforts to reestablish a ceasefire agreement, and ways to lift restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Syrian Arab Republic, the mediation efforts led by the Sultanate of Oman between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, as well as negotiations between the United States and the Russian Federation.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed during the event that the second Qatar-United Kingdom Strategic Dialogue reflects the two countries' shared determination to strengthen their close partnership and expand their growing cooperation across all fields, including making an active contribution to addressing global challenges, particularly in conflict resolution through peaceful means, the flow of humanitarian and development assistance, and capacity building to consolidate peace at the regional and international levels.