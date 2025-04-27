Car Hits Explosive Device In Kharkiv Region, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 27, a car with three passengers hit an explosive device in the Izium district of Kharkiv region, leaving all three injured.

The incident was reported by the Mine Action Coordination Center at the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“In the evening, in the village of Mala Komyshuvakha, Izium district, a car struck an unidentified explosive device, resulting in injuries of varying severity for three individuals,” the statement confirmed.

As reported, a car hit a Russian mine in Balakliia, killing the driver.