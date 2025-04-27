Since March 11, Russia Used Nearly 8,500 Bombs, 200 Missiles, Almost 3,000 Drones Against Ukraine - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that since March 11, when Ukraine accepted a U.S. proposal for ceasefire, Russia has used nearly 8,500 aerial bombs, 200 missiles of various types, and 3,000 Shahed attack drones against Ukraine.

“Ukraine is ready to move as swiftly as possible in diplomacy. 47 days ago, we agreed to the American proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, and later we made our own proposals to the Russians to stop striking civilian objects – at least that. But in Moscow, they are responding with Shaheds, missiles, artillery, and new assaults. A proper response from the world is needed – a response with new sanctions and even greater pressure. Of course, it is America that can take the most tangible steps – tangible for Russia,” Zelensky said in his address .

According to him, just overnight, the Russian army launched nearly 150 attack drones against Ukraine.

: Soon it will be fifty days since Russia ignored U.S. ceasefire proposa

“Since March 11 – when America proposed a full and unconditional ceasefire during negotiations in Saudi Arabia – the Russians have used nearly eight and a half thousand aerial bombs, almost two hundred missiles of various types, and nearly three thousand Shaheds. The overwhelming majority of them have been aimed at ordinary cities – at civilian targets. This must be stopped. Russia must halt its strikes – unconditionally. I thank everyone around the world who is helping us in this – who is helping to make diplomacy strong,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported, President Zelensky stated that no evidence of the Russian army preparing for a ceasefire has been recorded. Following the Easter holidays, the invaders resumed their assault operations on the frontlines.

Photo credit: President's Office