Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Plans To Recruit Homeless People From Occupied Territories - National Resistance Center

Russia Plans To Recruit Homeless People From Occupied Territories - National Resistance Center


2025-04-27 07:07:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories, Russian forces are planning to recruit homeless individuals into their army.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Due to a personnel shortage, the occupiers intend to recruit homeless people into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces. Yes, those without a home, a passport, or citizenship. The perfect soldier for the Kremlin: asks no questions about where to go and disappears without a fuss," the statement reads.

Read also: Kremlin preparing deportation of 50,000 Ukrainian children from Donetsk region

According to the center, Russia is considering passing a law that would allow individuals who "legally do not exist" to serve in the army - "and this isn't an episode of 'Black Mirror' - this is reality."

"In Melitopol, passports have been confiscated, Ukrainian documents are not recognized - and suddenly you are no longer a citizen but a 'mobilization unit.' The choice is simple: a gun or a shovel. For the Kremlin, you are not a person, but a resource. The new motto of the occupiers: 'No passport? Sign a contract!'," the сenter stated.

It also reminded citizens that important information about the enemy could be reported through their chatbot, emphasizing that "every piece of information strikes at the occupiers!" They urged people to join the resistance movement as well.

MENAFN27042025000193011044ID1109478586

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search