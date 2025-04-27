MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories, Russian forces are planning to recruit homeless individuals into their army.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Due to a personnel shortage, the occupiers intend to recruit homeless people into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces. Yes, those without a home, a passport, or citizenship. The perfect soldier for the Kremlin: asks no questions about where to go and disappears without a fuss," the statement reads.

According to the center, Russia is considering passing a law that would allow individuals who "legally do not exist" to serve in the army - "and this isn't an episode of 'Black Mirror' - this is reality."

"In Melitopol, passports have been confiscated, Ukrainian documents are not recognized - and suddenly you are no longer a citizen but a 'mobilization unit.' The choice is simple: a gun or a shovel. For the Kremlin, you are not a person, but a resource. The new motto of the occupiers: 'No passport? Sign a contract!'," the сenter stated.

It also reminded citizens that important information about the enemy could be reported through their chatbot, emphasizing that "every piece of information strikes at the occupiers!" They urged people to join the resistance movement as well.