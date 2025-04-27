Civilian Car In Kupiansk Targeted By Russian Drone Strike, Doctor Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kupiansk, located in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army targeted a civilian car with explosives dropped from a drone, injuring a 35-year-old doctor.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In Kupiansk, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car. A 35-year-old local doctor was injured as a result of the enemy strike. He was provided with first aid," the statement said.

The situation in Kupiansk remains tense, with Russian forces persistently shelling the city using various types of weaponry.

As reported, seven civilians were injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, following a Russian airstrike.

Photo credit: Kharkiv RMA