Civilian Car In Kupiansk Targeted By Russian Drone Strike, Doctor Injured
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In Kupiansk, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car. A 35-year-old local doctor was injured as a result of the enemy strike. He was provided with first aid," the statement said.Read also: Russian airstrike hits Dniprovskyi district of Kherson , injuring elderly woman
The situation in Kupiansk remains tense, with Russian forces persistently shelling the city using various types of weaponry.
As reported, seven civilians were injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, following a Russian airstrike.
