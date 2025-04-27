Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civilian Car In Kupiansk Targeted By Russian Drone Strike, Doctor Injured

2025-04-27 07:07:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kupiansk, located in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army targeted a civilian car with explosives dropped from a drone, injuring a 35-year-old doctor.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In Kupiansk, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car. A 35-year-old local doctor was injured as a result of the enemy strike. He was provided with first aid," the statement said.

Read also: Russian airstrike hits Dniprovskyi district of Kherson , injuring elderly woman

The situation in Kupiansk remains tense, with Russian forces persistently shelling the city using various types of weaponry.

As reported, seven civilians were injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, following a Russian airstrike.

Photo credit: Kharkiv RMA

