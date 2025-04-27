What Are 'Penjamins'? Disguised Cannabis Vapes Are Gaining Popularity Among Young People

MENAFN - The Conversation) E-cigarettes or vapes were originally designed to deliver nicotine in a smokeless form. But in recent years, vapes have been used to deliver other psychoactive substances , including cannabis concentrates and oils.

Cannabis vapes, also sometimes known as THC vape pens, appear to have increased in popularity in Australia over the past few years. Among those Australians who had recently used cannabis, the proportion who reported ever vaping cannabis increased from 7% in 2019 to at least 25% in 2022–23 .

The practice appears to be gaining popularity among young people, who are reportedly using devices called“penjamins” to vape cannabis oil. These are sleek, concealable vapes disguised as everyday objects such as lip balms, earphone cases or car keys.

On social media platforms such as TikTok , users are sharing tips and tricks for how to carry and use penjamins undetected.

So what's in cannabis vapes, and should we be worried about young people using them?

Are cannabis vapes legal in Australia?

While medicinal cannabis is legal for some users with a prescription, recreational cannabis use remains illegal under federal law.

In Australia, recent vaping reforms have made it illegal to sell disposable vapes such as penjamins.

But there appears to be a robust illicit market for vaping products , including cannabis vapes .

Are cannabis vapes safe?

Cannabis vaping is often perceived to be less harmful than smoking cannabis as it does not involve combustion of the cannabis, which may reduce some respiratory symptoms . But that doesn't mean it's without risk.

Most forms of cannabis can be vaped, including cannabis flower and cannabis oil. The difference is, cannabis oil typically contains much higher concentrations of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compared to cannabis flower.

THC is the ingredient responsible for the“high” people feel when they use cannabis. THC works by interacting with brain receptors that influence our mood, memory, coordination and perception.

The strength of these effects depends on how much THC is consumed. Vaping can produce a more intense high and greater cognitive impairment compared to smoking cannabis, as less THC is lost through combustion.

Our research in the United States and Canada found many people who vape cannabis are moving away from traditional cannabis flowers and increasingly preferring highly potent products, such as oils and concentrates.

Cannabis oil typically contains much higher concentrations of THC compared to cannabis flower.

Prolonged consumption of products with high THC levels can increase the risk of cannabis use disorder and psychosis.

Young people are particularly vulnerable to the risks of high THC exposure, as their brains are still developing well into their mid-20s. Those without previous experience using cannabis may even be more susceptible to the adverse effects of vaping cannabis.

Our study found those who vape and smoke cannabis reported more severe mental health symptoms , compared to those who only smoke cannabis.

Cannabis vaping can also affect the lungs. Findings from large population-based surveys suggest respiratory symptoms such as bronchitis and wheezing are common among those who vape cannabis.

Cannabis vapes don't just contain cannabis

The risks associated with cannabis vapes do not just come from THC, but also from the types of solvents and additives used. Solvents are the chemicals used to extract THC from the cannabis plant and produce a concentrated oil for vaping.

While some can be safe when properly processed, others, such as vitamin E acetate, have been linked to serious lung injuries, including E-cigarette or Vaping Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI).

This condition hospitalised more than 2,500 people and caused nearly 70 deaths in the US between late 2019 and early 2020. Common symptoms of EVALI include chest pain, cough, abdominal pain, vomiting and fever.

This raises concerns about product safety, particularly when it comes to unregulated cannabis oils that are not subjected to any quality control. This may be the case with penjamins.

Vapes don't always contain only the ingredients you think.

Which is worse: cannabis or nicotine vapes?

There's no simple answer to this question. Both nicotine and cannabis vapes come with different health risks, and comparing them depends on what you are measuring – addiction, short-term harms or long-term health effects.

Nicotine vapes can be an effective way of helping people quit smoking . However, these vapes still contain addictive nicotine and other chemicals that may lead to lung injuries . The long-term health effects of inhaling these substances are still being studied.

Cannabis vapes can be used to deliver highly potent doses of THC, and pose particular risk to brain development and mental health in young people. Regular cannabis use is also linked to lower IQ and poorer educational outcomes in young people.

In unregulated markets, both these products may contain undisclosed chemicals , contaminants, or even substances not related to nicotine or cannabis at all.

The“worse” option depends on the context, but for non-smokers and young people without any medical conditions, the safest choice is to avoid both.

If you or anyone you know needs help to quit vaping, you can contact Quitline on 13 78 48, Healthdirect on 1800 022 222, or the Alcohol and Drug Foundation on 1800 250 015.