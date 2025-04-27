403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pres. Aoun Urges US, France To Compel Israel To Stop Attacks On Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 27 (KUNA) - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged the US and France on Sunday to press Israel to immediately cease its attacks on his country, warning that such strikes expose the region's security to real threats.
"The US and France, as guarantors of the cessation of hostilities agreement, must assume their responsibilities and compel Israel to immediately cease its attacks," Aoun said in a statement.
He warned that Israel's continued undermining of stability will exacerbate tensions and expose the region to real threats that jeopardize its security and stability.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli airstrike that targeted a hangar in Beirut's southern suburbs earlier today.
It was the third Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs since the November ceasefire took effect. (end)
fz
"The US and France, as guarantors of the cessation of hostilities agreement, must assume their responsibilities and compel Israel to immediately cease its attacks," Aoun said in a statement.
He warned that Israel's continued undermining of stability will exacerbate tensions and expose the region to real threats that jeopardize its security and stability.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli airstrike that targeted a hangar in Beirut's southern suburbs earlier today.
It was the third Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs since the November ceasefire took effect. (end)
fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment