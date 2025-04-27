Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions


2025-04-27 07:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 27 (KUNA) - Liverpool beat Tottenham 5-1 to clinch the Premier League title at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool raised their points tally to 82, moving 15 points ahead of Arsenal with four games remaining in the season.
This triumph marks a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown Manchester United. (end
