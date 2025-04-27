403
Trump's First 100 Days Result In Low Approval Rates
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 27 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump's approval ratings since his presidency has declined in accordance to the CNN news network, since his return to the oval office marking 100 days with the lowest rating score of any president in the last seven decades.
The US President's approval rating was at 41-percent lower than it ever was during his first term as president, as ratings dropped 4 points since March and 7 points lower than in February.
They also stated that Trump was immersed in all major problems he pursued to address during his term, while the public's confidence in him was not to proceed in seeking to address those issues.
The introduction of his tariffs plan led to stock market volatility and concerns about rising prices, which led to a decline in Trumps approval ratings on economic issues significantly.
On inflation, approval fell 9-points to 35-percent and approval of tariffs fell by 4-points to 35-percent.
Only 52-percent of those surveyed expressed confidence in his ability to handle the economy, a 13 point drop compared to a CNN poll conducted during last December.
The polls showed that partisan views of Trump remain divided, with 86-percent of Republicans supporting him and 93-percent of Democrats opposing him, as his approval rating among independents fell to 31-percent its lowest since his first presidential term. (end)
