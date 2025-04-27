Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll Of Iran's Bandar Abbas Blast Climbs To 40


2025-04-27 07:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 27 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the Bandar Abbas port explosion has risen so far to 40 and 900 people were injured, said an Iranian official on Sunday.
Speaking to Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), Hormozgan's Governor Mohammad Ashouri said some bodies have not been identified due to the wide area of fire.
Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed, during his visit to the site of the blast, the utmost priority to extinguish the fire and prevent further losses.
He called for opening an investigation into the reason of the fire and reaching preventive solutions in the future.
The blast took place in a warehouse of Shahid Rajaee Port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday that led to the explosion of some containers. (pick up previous)
hss


