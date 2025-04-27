PAHO Urges Expanded Access To Malaria Diagnosis And Treatment To Accelerate Elimination In The Americas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)On World Malaria Day, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) called on countries to strengthen efforts and revitalize strategies to accelerate progress toward malaria elimination in the Region of the Americas.

Although countries in the region have made significant progress in the fight against malaria, the most recent data show a stagnation in the reduction of cases. In 2023, a total of 505,600 malaria cases were reported in the Americas, 92 percent of which occurred in South America. Brazil, Venezuela, and Colombia accounted for 80 percent of all cases, with the latter reporting the highest number of Plasmodium falciparum infections.

In some high-burden areas-such as the Amazonian territories in South America and communities in Haiti-the affected population faces barriers to access proper diagnosis and treatment. Scattered Indigenous communities, the high mobility of populations engaged in extractive activities such as gold mining, and security challenges are among the obstacles to malaria elimination.

Indigenous peoples continue to be disproportionately affected. In 2023, they represented 31percent of all malaria cases and 41 percent of all malaria-related deaths in the region. This underscores the urgency to address the structural barriers that prevent access to timely diagnosis and treatment.

“To address this situation, a transformative change is needed to ensure access to malaria diagnosis and treatment in all areas where transmission occurs, without geographic, cultural, legal, or financial barriers,” said D. Sylvain Aldighieri, director of the department of communicable disease prevention, control, and elimination at PAHO.

Community engagement is essential for achieving malaria elimination in the Americas. This includes the active involvement of community leaders and trained health workers to carry out rapid diagnostic tests, provide treatment, and maintain consistent service delivery in hard-to-reach areas.

“These efforts require strong political will, multi-level governance, regulatory changes, and the establishment of new partnerships, especially with affected communities,” he added.

Despite ongoing challenges, the region has achieved important milestones. Since 2018, four countries in the Americas have been certified malaria-free: Paraguay, Argentina, El Salvador, and Belize. In 2024, Suriname marked three years without local transmission, and countries such as Costa Rica, Mexico, and Ecuador reported significant progress toward transmission interruption.

Under the framework of the Diseases Elimination Initiative , PAHO continues to support the countries of the Americas to sustain the achievements made and foster partnerships with affected communities, sectors, and partners in each country to eliminate malaria. Malaria elimination is achievable through better use of available tools and promoting the necessary changes in strategies.

Malaria is an acute febrile illness caused by Plasmodium parasites, which are transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Symptoms-including fever, headache, and chills-can be mild. If left untreated, malaria can progress to severe illness and even death.

