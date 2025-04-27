Vibha Guiding Lights: Celebrating Educators Transforming Foundational Learning In Durg

Vibha Guiding Lights: Celebrating Teachers, The Lights that Guide the Future

A moment of pride: All award-winning teachers with the teams from Vibha, LLF and government officials, Durg

L to R: Veeranarayana Tanneru (Senior Project Manager, Vibha), Alok Rai (Project Manager, Vibha), Ramratan Meena (District Program Manager), Surendra Pandey (District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Durg), Amit Shekhar (Senior Director, CSR, Vibha)

Honoring educators in Durg transforming Early Learning in partnership with Language & Learning Foundation and government leaders.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Teachers are the architects of a brighter future, and today, Vibha proudly honored their dedication at the Teacher Recognition Award Ceremony under the Vibha Guiding Lights initiative. This visionary program, conceptualized and driven by Vibha, was piloted in Durg district in collaboration with our implementation partner, Language and Learning Foundation (LLF) under their Neev program, to recognize and elevate educators who are transforming Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN).The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. J.P. Rath, Additional Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Dr. B. Raghu, Lecturer, SCERT; as well as other members from SCERT, including Dakeshwar Verma and Sunil Kumar Mishra, along with district officials. They joined an inspiring assembly of educators, including 25 exceptional teachers and 50 dedicated Community Academic Coordinators (CACs), who were honored for their remarkable contributions to foundational education.Recognizing the Champions of Foundational LearningAt Vibha, we believe that strengthening the education system begins with recognizing those who shape it-teachers. These educators lay the groundwork for literacy and numeracy, the essential building blocks of all future learning. Their commitment to innovative teaching methodologies, student-centred learning, and mentorship within their communities is shaping the educational landscape of Durg.A Crucial Partnership with the GovernmentAn essential pillar of the Teacher Recognition Program's success was the close partnership with the government. The selection process for awardees was led entirely under the guidance and expertise of government officials, ensuring transparency, credibility, and alignment with educational priorities at the district and state levels. This collaboration added immense value, reinforcing the shared vision of celebrating and empowering educators who are truly transforming foundational learning.“This award allows teachers to showcase their outstanding work. A strong evaluation team was formed to assess these contributions, and after a thorough screening process, we have selected 50 teachers and some cluster coordinators to be honored. Recognition, whether it is for children or adults, is always encouraging.”, says Surendra Pandey, District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Durg.A Collaborative Vision for ChangeThrough meticulously designed Teacher Guides (TGs), structured certification courses, targeted remediation strategies, and hands-on support, the Neev Program's success was made possible by the unwavering leadership of Dr. Dhir Jhingran, Founder & Executive Director of the Language and Learning Foundation (LLF), and his dedicated team. The program, designed and implemented by LLF, aims to improve Foundational Literacy and Numeracy outcomes for students in Grades 1 to 3.Vibha has played a critical role in enabling the growth and scale of this initiative. As a strategic partner, Vibha goes beyond funding-closely collaborating with LLF and the government to ensure that proven solutions are effectively implemented and continuously monitored. This approach reflects Vibha's commitment to scaling what works and driving systemic, high-quality impact in foundational learning across India.A Future Built on Recognition and CommitmentThe Teacher Recognition Program under Vibha Guiding Lights not only acknowledges excellence but also reinforces the importance of uplifting educators with the tools, training, and motivation they need to create long-term impact. By highlighting their achievements, we aim to inspire more educators to embrace innovative pedagogical strategies that enhance student learning outcomes.“Seeing the happiness and a sense of achievement on the faces of the teachers was truly the most satisfying experience”, says Alok Rai, Project Manager, Vibha.This award ceremony is beyond an event-it is a movement. By celebrating these educators, Vibha reaffirms its commitment to building a future where every child has access to quality education.As we continue to expand Vibha Guiding Lights, we invite more educators, partners, and communities to join us in transforming education-one teacher, one student, and one classroom at a time.Acknowledging the Team Behind the SuccessA special thanksto the Vibha Team; Alok Rai (Project Manager), Veeranarayana Tanneru (Senior Project Manager), Anil Saini (Director of Operations), Monika Erande (Board of Director), Amit Shekhar (Senior Director, CSR), and Kshitij Neroorkar (Board of Director) to the LLF team; Mahendra Kumar Mishra (MLE Advisor), Seema Sirohi (State Manager), Neha Kanojia (Program Manager) and Ramratan Meena (District Program Manager) and Durg Team for their dedication in making the Teacher Recognition Program a success. Their efforts throughout the process have been invaluable.Thank you to everyone who contributed,For more information on Vibha's initiatives, visit#VibhaGuidingLights #TeacherRecognition #LanguageAndLearningFoundation #EducationForAll #PowerOfTeachers #FLN #BuildingTheFuture

