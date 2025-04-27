High Mountain Breezes Earns Its Third #1 2025 European Hit As HMB Players 'Drift Away' Goes To #1 On The Hotdisc Charts

Drift Away Featuring the $1,000,000 Sound of the HMB Players & Ron Wallace

Drift Away Featuring the $1,000,000 Sound of the HMB Players & Ron Wallace

“True creativity, that which withstands the test of time, requires a synergy of seemingly different viewpoints, talents and experiences joined together toward a unified heartfelt message.”

HMB PLAYERS latest single "Drift Away" hits #1 on the European Hotdisc Charts. Its the third HMB Players release to hit the top of the Hotdisc charts in 2025.

- Stuart Cameron, Hotdisc FounderNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HMB PLAYERS latest single "Drift Away" after only 4 weeks on the chart, hitst #1 on the European Hotdisc Charts. Drift Away is the third HMB Players release to hit the top of the Hotdisc charts in 2025.“The success of the HMB Players in Europe is extraordinary. Of the five number 1 songs this year they have hit the top for three of them which is very rare. It takes their total to 6 in all & what is satisfying is that the Hotdisc Chart is based purely on merit – voted by the European DJs themselves.“ - Stuart Cameron, Hotdisc FounderThe HMB PLAYERS are excited to and honored to have learned that their sound that has been embraced by fans world-wide over the past four years, with its latest release, 'Drift Away” after only 4 weeks on the European Hotdisc charts hit #1 for the week of April 27th, 2025. "Drift Away” is the 3rd HMB Players single to go to #1 in 2025.“Heaven" their second #1 debut at #1 in February and remained in the top spot for 7 weeks and is currently in the 16th position. Earlier in January 2025 their release of "Meet Me in Montana", also went to #1 on the same European charts. With“Drift Away”, the HMB PLAYERS continue their tradition of bringing their $1,000,000 sound, with a fresh and new vibe to this 70's soft rock / adult contemporary classic.As part of their“Contributions” theme, while honoring and paying tribute to the 52ndh anniversary of Dobie Gray's release that became a surprise international hit. In 1973, the song became Gray's biggest hit, peaking at number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 and receiving a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. THE HMB PLAYERS under the arrangement of Chris Leuzinger and renowned Nashville producer, Bob Bullock, definitely make the song their own. Featured Artist, the very talented Ron Wallace brings a very heartfelt soft rock & adult contemporary feel to this High Mountain Breezes release.“With“Drift Away” being such a classic song, written by Mentor Williams, we wanted to honor the original recording, and production with something different. Not trying to copy the original but producing a record to complement the singing style of Ron Wallace. I do think we accomplished that, while respectfully maintaining the integrity of this original classic song”, said Bob Bullock, Producer, High Mountain Breezes / New West Productions. Bob has spent over 50 years in the music industry with over 50 Gold & Platinum Records to his credit.“Special thanks to Dobie Gray for setting the bar, its high! It will always be the defining version. We are proud of our version and hope we've done it justice. Drift Away was chosen as the fourth track for release from our new album“Contributions” because of its classic soft rock sound that beautifully show cases the true diversity of the artistry of the HMB PLAYERS," says Bruce Tarletsky, Executive Producer and Founder of the High Mountain Breezes. "These lifelong friends who make up the HMB PLAYERS are great as session/touring players, they have accomplished so much as individuals, BUT when they come together.....IT'S MAGIC!” He went on to say,“the production on these tracks is superb, crystal clear, a source of great pride for all of us the make up the HMB PLAYERS. Whenever you have the opportunity to be part of something bigger than you, it's definitely a very special feeling, this is what my experience has been with the High Mountain Breezes.”Listeners can stream and download“Drift Away” by searching“Drift Away by High Mountain Breezes” on their favorite platforms or simply clicking on this HMB Link.“Special thanks to Dobie Gray for setting the bar, its high! It will always be the defining version. We are proud of our version and hope we've done it justice. Drift Away was chosen as the fourth track for release from our new album“Contributions” because of its classic soft rock sound that beautifully show cases the true diversity of the artistry of the HMB PLAYERS," says Bruce Tarletsky, Executive Producer and Founder of the High Mountain Breezes. "These lifelong friends who make up the HMB PLAYERS are great as session/touring players, they have accomplished so much as individuals, BUT when they come together.....IT'S MAGIC!” He went on to say,“the production on these tracks is superb, crystal clear, a source of great pride for all of us the make up the HMB PLAYERS. Whenever you have the opportunity to be part of something bigger than you, it's definitely a very special feeling, this is what my experience has been with the High Mountain Breezes.”Listeners can stream and download“Drift Away” by searching“Drift Away by High Mountain Breezes” on their favorite platforms or simply clicking on this HMB Link.Radio & on-line stations Program Directors can access“Drift Away” on the High Mountain Breezes AirPlay Direct Page.The official“Drift Away” Music video can be viewed on the High Mountain Breezes YouTube ChannelThe High Mountain Breezes catalogue of songs can also be found on the High Mountain Breezes YouTube Music site.Contributing to this song are Michael Spriggs (acoustic guitar), Duncan Mullins (Bass), Mark Beckett (Drums/Percussions), Blair Masters (Piano/Keyboards), Chris Leuzinger (acoustic guitar). Lead lead vocals were performed by Ron Wallace and background vocals were performed by Ms. Vicki Hampton and Robert Bailey. The song was produced by Bob Bullock (Producer), Bruce Tarletsky (Executive Producer) and Chris Leuzinger (Arranger).The HMB Family of Contributing Players, Vocalist, Songwriters, Producers & Engineers:. Bruce Tarletsky – Founder, Songwriter, Executive Producer. Monty Lane Allen – Player, Artist, Songwriter. Bob Bullock – Producer/Engineer. Chris Leuzinger – Musician, Songwriter, Arranger. Michael Spriggs – Musician. Duncan Mullins – Musician. Catherine Marx – Musician

Bruce Tarletsky

High Mountain Breezes

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube



Experience the mesmerizing sounds of our latest release“Drift Away” featuring the rich tones of the HMB Players and the captivating vocals of Ron Wallace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.