Grand Ole Opry Star Mark Wills Joins Cast Of Holiday Film 'The Best Thing About Christmas,' Filming In Knoxville

Megan Alexander, Mark Wills, and Derek Hinckley bring heart, soul, and holiday spirit to The Best Thing About Christmas, filming now in Knoxville.

Country Icon Joins Inside Edition's Megan Alexander and Derek Hinckley for Inspiring New Project

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Country music star and Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills has officially joined the cast of the upcoming holiday film, "The Best Thing About Christmas," with filming scheduled to take place this Monday, April 28, at The Square Room in downtown Knoxville, Tennessee.In addition to his acting role, Wills will perform the film's original title track, "The Best Thing About Christmas," penned by Derek Hinckley, who also stars in the movie as lead character Dylan Hunt and serves as Executive Producer.Megan Alexander, national correspondent for Inside Edition, plays the female lead, Kara Hunt, and serves as one of the film's producers. Alexander personally invited Wills to be part of the project."I've been a fan of Mark Wills for many years," Alexander shared. "The minute I heard this song, I immediately envisioned his beautiful voice bringing it to life. I was delighted when he said yes to appearing in our movie. It's going to be a real treat for the audience to see him in this role."The production is calling for extras to participate in the scene with Mark Wills. Interested individuals are encouraged to arrive at The Square Room on Monday, April 28, at 8:00 AM, dressed in casual country Christmas attire.The film tells the moving story of a singer-songwriter who gets his big break later in life, leading his family to Nashville for a record deal. When tragedy strikes with the loss of his teenage daughter, the family must hold onto their faith to navigate grief and rediscover what truly matters.Alan Peterson will direct and co-produce the film, with Tyler Castleton serving as music supervisor. Tommy Blaze is also on board as a producer.“The Best Thing About Christmas” is scheduled for a late fall theatrical release, followed by a television debut.Connect with Megan Alexander:

