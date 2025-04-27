China Highlights 'Ironclad' Ties With Pakistan, Backs Probe Into Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) China has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terrorist attack in the Kashmir region, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of whom were tourists, according to Global Times report .

In a telephone conversation on Sunday with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored Beijing's close monitoring of the situation and reiterated China's support for a prompt and impartial investigation into the incident.

| Pahalgam terror attack: Major decisions taken by India and Pakistan in week 1

Wang Yi is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister.

Wang Yi emphasised that combating terrorism is a shared responsibility of the international community and reaffirmed China's longstanding support for Pakistan's resolute counter-terrorism efforts.

Describing China as an“ironclad friend” and“all-weather strategic partner,” Wang stated that China fully understands Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and backs its efforts to safeguard sovereignty and security interests.

| Pak hands over railway to Army, threatens India with nukes amid Pahalgam tension

Both China and Pakistan agreed that conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan, nor is it conducive to regional peace and stability. Wang called for both nations to exercise restraint, seek dialogue, and take steps towards de-escalation.

Wang Yi further reiterated China's opposition to unilateralism and hegemonic policies in the region, Global Times report added.

| Tourists return to Pahalgam 5 days after terror attack, say 'feeling very safe'

China supports the prompt initiation of an impartial investigation, emphasizing that conflict serves neither the fundamental interests of India and Pakistan nor regional peace and stability, Wang said, noting that Beijing hopes both sides will exercise restraint, move toward each other, and work to de-escalate tensions.

During the call, Ishaq Dar briefed Wang Yi on the latest developments and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to managing the situation responsibly, maintaining communication with China and the broader international community.

| Pak wants Russian, Chinese involvement in Pahalgam terror attack probe: Report

Pakistan's Ishaq Dar also categorically rejected India's“unilateral and illegal actions” and what he termed as“baseless propaganda” against Pakistan.

The backdrop to these diplomatic exchanges is a sharp deterioration in India-Pakistan relations following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir , which was claimed by The Resistance Front, a group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In response, India expelled Pakistani diplomats, closed its land border, and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, moves which Pakistan has condemned as acts of aggression, threatening reciprocal measures including the closure of airspace and suspension of trade.