Solana Meme Coins Explode: TRUMP, BONK, And WIF Lead Meme Resurgence

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) The Solana (SOL) meme coin ecosystem is roaring back to life, with its total meme market cap surpassing $10 billion and daily volumes nearing $5.5 billion, a sign that retail interest is rotating back into high-volatility assets.

SOL's price, hovering around $151, with a 13% weekly gain, has only amplified momentum across its memecoin sector.

TRUMP, BONK, WIF Dominate the Solana Memecoin Landscape

Leading the charge is Official Trump (TRUMP), now Solana's top meme token by market cap at $2.7 billion.

TRUMP has posted an eye-popping 77% weekly gain, fueled by renewed political hype and speculative trading. BONK, a staple of the memecoin narrative, has surged over 34% in the same period, reclaiming its $1.2 billion valuation.

Meanwhile, dogwifhat (WIF) is back in the spotlight with a 56% gain, riding community-driven support and meme culture momentum to $620 million in market cap.

However, one of the best performers in the last couple of weeks is Fartcoin (FARTCOIN). As CryptoMode reported, FARTCOIN has seen explosive growth, registering an increase of over 120% in the last 30 days.

Wider Solana Momentum Powers the Trend

This memecoin resurgence isn't happening in a vacuum. Solana itself has seen a strong technical breakout above $150, outperforming both Ethereum and Bitcoin over the past two weeks.

At the same time, the blockchain's DEX activity has surged, with the chain recently dominating daily decentralized exchange volume. The spike in memecoin trading is closely tied to this broader liquidity wave, as on-chain launches and community speculation continue to drive its cultural relevance.

Memecoins like PENGU, POPCAT, and even newcomers like GIGACHAD are seeing gains between 30% and 85% in the last seven days. All in all, this ecosystem has become the undisputed epicenter of crypto's meme industry.

If the network continues to combine performance with virality, memecoins could remain the chain's leading growth engine well into the next quarter.

As CryptoMode reported, SOL Strategies, a Canadian digital asset firm, unveiled a $500 million expansion plan for Solana, focusing on SOL-based investment products.

