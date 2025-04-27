Malacara Race Takes The Adventure Racing World Series To The Heart Of Brazil

Race Directors Benito Brocca and Arnaldo Maciel

Chapada Diamantina National Park

One of Chapada Diamantina's many waterfalls

Competing in Brazil's Malacara Race

The Malacara Race in Brazil is the next event in the Adventure Racing World Series and has the biggest entries of any World Championship Qualfier this year.

- Heidi Muller. CEO ARWSBENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Malacara Race in Brazil is the next event in the Adventure Racing World Series and has one of the biggest entries of any World Championship Qualfier this year.The event entered the World Series as a demonstration event in 2023, a year when they also hosted the ARWS South American Championship, then became a full Qualifier in April last year. For this year's race the number of teams has more than tripled and that's a reflection of the status of the Malacara Race and the vibrancy of adventure racing in Brazil.Last year saw the first ARWS Brazil championship managed by Samuel J Eloy, made up of 4 shorter races across the country, all of which are receiving some exceptional national TV exposure. At the same time the Confederação Brasileira de Corrida de Aventura (CBCA) is growing the sport nationally and this grass roots development is also backed up by strong performances from Brazilian teams on the international stage.There are currently seven Brazilian teams in the top 50 of the ARWS World Rankings (more than any other nation) and all of them will be on the start line on May 4th! They include the world #3 ranked team and ARWS South America Champions, Team Brazil Multisport, who will be the race favourites, especially as some of the team are from the region in which race will be held. It's their first expedition length Malacara Race and they know a win will be hard earned with such a strong field.The winners of last year's Qualifier race, Team AKSA Expenature will be back to defend the title, although with a slightly different team line up, and also on the start line will be the current #1 ranked team in South America, and last year's ARWS Brazil Series champions, Team Brasil Outdoor Adventure. Other experienced and highly ranked teams include Black Mamba, Lagartixa, Lobo Guala Curtlo, Kamadona and Guartela.There is international competition too in the shape world #4 ranked Team Estonian Ace La Sportiva, who are consistently on the podium at big races and have had many great contests with Team Brazil Multisport. Team Uruguay Ultra Sport will also be on the start line and aiming to win a second ARWS Qualifier after their victory at Expedicion Guarani in Paraguay last year.ARWS CEO Heidi Muller will also travel from Australia to support the race.“I was at the first Malacara expedition race” she said,“and it was an incredible experience. The passion for adventure racing in Brazil is so strong and everyone is determined to support the teams the best they can and put on a world class race. It is fantastic to see the race grow and explore more of the wonderful outdoor locations in Brazil. There are so many to choose from for future races and I can't wait to see Chapada Diamantina and work with Benito and his team again.”This year's location has undoubtedly been a big attraction with the race HQ in the UNESCO-listed heritage town of Lençóis, which is nestled in the heart of the Chapada Diamantina National Park.The town is known for its charming colonial architecture and rich cultural history from the diamond mining era, but what truly makes it special for racers and spectators alike is its direct access to some of the most iconic and untouched natural landscapes in South America. It's a true adventure playground, with a rugged mix of terrain, vast plateaus, deep canyons, and crystalline rivers and will provide the perfect setting for one of the most thrilling and diverse adventure races in the world.The course is designed to challenge teams with a blend of high technicality, intense elevation, and deep immersion into remote nature. The Race Directors this year are Arnaldo Maciel and Benito Brocca, who said,“We start with a 35km trekking section which follows rugged, narrow tracks, with steep ascents and descents. This opening leg sets the tone for what's to come: a race where the terrain itself is the ultimate adversary.”He also highlighted a 54km trek as the crux stage of the race saying,“This massive trek cuts through remote areas of Chapada, where teams may only pass by isolated villages and untouched wilderness. With uneven, rocky trails and limited support, this section is likely to define the leaderboard.”One of the mountain biking stages features 80% single track riding, there is a 55km river paddle expected to test team's route choices, and the race closes with a final trekking stage through canyons, riverbeds, and dense forest, featuring precise navigation and more hidden checkpoints. One of the race highlights will be a rappel at a postcard-perfect location that will test not only the athletes' physical endurance but also their nerves.Malacara race 2025 will far more than just a race course; it will be an immersion into raw nature in the heart of Brazil.For more information see / and

