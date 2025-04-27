The Little Things Joins JPEX Entertainment's First Exhibition In Dubai

JPEX Entertainment Exhibition is the Ultimate Japanese Experience celebrating Japanese Pop Culture and Pop Culture

–The Little Things, the Middle East's leading destination for anime and pop culture collectibles, is excited to announce their participation at the first ever JPEX Entertainment Exhibition, taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from April 25–27, 2025.

Bringing the magic of Japan to the heart of Dubai,The Little Things will captivate fans with two immersive booths-including a dedicated Ichiban Kuji experience, the iconic Japanese lottery game where each ticket is a guaranteed win. Attendees will also enjoy a curated selection of exclusive merchandise and limited-edition collectibles.

The Little Things participation is specially to celebrate the creativity, vibrancy, and spirit of Japanese pop culture. From colorful displays and energetic music to surprise giveaways, the experience invites fans into a playful and festive world that blends tradition with modern fandom.

Visitors can get their hands on exclusive items such as: Funko Pop! figures including The Little Things Exclusive Funko Pops: Smoker and Luffy Gear Five, Iron Studios Event Exclusive Iron Spider-Man, Figurama Collectors Plawres Sanshiro Juohmaru, POP MART, Bandai Namco Products, Good Smile Company products, Blox Fruits merchandise, Killerbody Collectible Wearable Helmets.

“Our goal at JPEX is to go beyond selling collectibles, we're here to build real connections with the anime and pop culture community. This event gives us a powerful platform to strengthen our brand, engage with fans, and grow our digital presence in a way that's authentic, fun, and aligned with the Japanese culture we love.”

In line with the brand ethos, The Little Things offers a creative booth experience that includes themed display, music, and activities designed to drive both excitement and community engagement. Whether you're shopping for rare finds or snapping selfies with cosplayers, the booth promises to be a central hub of the JPEX experience.

The Little Things stands as a vibrant cornerstone of pop-culture retail in the UAE and the Middle East. The store offers a unique selection of pop-culture merchandise that celebrates nostalgia and imagination. Staying true to its mantra,“Unlock Worlds You've Never Seen,” The Little Things brings childhood fantasies to life, rekindling cherished memories for fans and collectors alike.

With a reputation for exclusivity and variety, The Little Things ensures every customer finds something special to ignite their passion. Its deep connection with the community extends beyond products, hosting events, fostering creativity, and collaborating with local talents. Whether you're searching for rare finds or seeking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, The Little Things transforms shopping into an immersive journey of wonder and discovery.

Website:

Instagram: thelittlethingsme/

Facebook: thelittlethingsmee

Tiktok: @thelittlethingsme