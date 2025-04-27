Zelensky: Soon It Will Be Fifty Days Since Russia Ignored U.S. Ceasefire Proposal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that it will soon be fifty days since the Russian Federation ignored the United States' proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook .

“Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation at the front. The situation remains difficult in many areas. Already in the middle of this day, almost 70 Russian assaults on our positions took place. The fighting continues. The occupant continues to try to attack. I am grateful to each brigade, to all our soldiers who are defending Ukrainian positions and demonstrating the resilience Ukraine needs,” Zelensky said.

According to him, most of the fighting took place at the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Lyman and Kursk directions.

“Our military continue active defensive actions in certain areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions,” Zelensky emphasized.

He emphasized that the following deserve special gratitude for the results of combat operations: The 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which performs combat missions in the Pokrovsk sector with the highest quality, and the 59th separate assault brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces

The President also noted the actions of the 225th and 425th separate assault regiments, the 47th separate mechanized brigade and the 95th separate airborne assault brigade.

“Ukraine continues to defend its independence and land in battles. The situation at the front and the real activity of the Russian army prove that the existing world pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough. It will soon be fifty days since Russia ignored the United States' proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine accepted this proposal back on March 11. We need to put more tangible pressure on Russia to give more room for real diplomacy. I thank everyone in the world who is with Ukraine,” Zelensky summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 841 enemy targets in the skies over Ukraine over the past week.

Photo: Office of the President