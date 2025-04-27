India And Pakistan Conduct Missile Drills Amid Tensions Between Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Indian Navy on Sunday, April 27, released a video of anti-ship missile training amid tensions with neighboring Pakistan that arose after armed men shot dead at least 26 tourists at a resort near Pahalgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant video was published by the Indian Navy's press service on the social network X .

“Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike,” the agency said.

The Navy also added that it is ready“anytime, anywhere, and in any way” to protect the nation's maritime interests.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Pakistan published a video of training firing of Nasr surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

“Do not underestimate the strength of Pakistan Armed Forces. Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile Nasr. Pakistan is a responsible nuclear State and our weapons are for Deterrence purposes only,” the military said.

As Ukrinform reported, armed men shot dead at least 26 tourists on Tuesday at a resort near Pahalgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Most of the killed tourists were Indians. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police and the military are searching for the attackers.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that all visas issued to Pakistani citizens will be canceled starting Sunday in response to a militant attack that killed 26 people in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Six killed as Russian pilots crash helicopter in

Dozens of demonstrators in Islamabad and other Pakistani cities rallied against India's suspension of the water sharing agreement, demanding that their government retaliate.

Already on Friday, April 25, Pakistan opened fire in several areas along the line of demarcation with India, which provoked a response from Indian forces.