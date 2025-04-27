Russian Troops Strike Again At Kostiantynivka, There Are Destructions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Sunday afternoon, the Russian army conducted an air strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, causing destruction, no people were injured.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kostyantynivka city military administration Serhiy Horbunov, Ukrinform reports.

“On 27.04.2025 at 12:09 the town of Kostiantynivka was subjected to an enemy air strike. A FAB-250 aircraft bomb was used, which once again led to the destruction of the community's infrastructure. The explosion damaged the facade of a private house and a utility room. Despite the destruction, fortunately, there were no casualties among the residents of the town,” Horbunov wrote.

As reported, on April 27, at 10:48 a.m., the occupants conducted three air strikes on Konstiantinivka FAB-250 with the UMPK module. Three people were killed and four were wounded.

Photo: Serhiy Horbunov, Facebook