Russia-Ukraine War: Rubio Says Next Week Will Be 'Really Important'
He made this statement during NBC News ' Meet the Press program, Ukrinform reports.
"This week is going to be a really important week in which we have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved in, or if it's time to sort of focus on some other issues that are equally, if not more, important in some case. But we want to see it happen. There are reasons to be optimistic, but there are reasons to be realistic, of course, as well," Rubio said.Read also: Trump vows not to walk away from Ukraine-Russia peace process
He stressed that U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to bring this war to an end.
"We've made real progress. But those last couple of steps of this journey will always going to be the hardest ones. And it needs to happen soon. We cannot continue to dedicate time and resources to this effort if it is not going to come to fruition," Rubio said.
Illustrative photo: Official State Department
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment