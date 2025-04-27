Russia-Ukraine War: Rubio Says Next Week Will Be 'Really Important'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the upcoming week will be "really important" in terms of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He made this statement during NBC News ' Meet the Press program, Ukrinform reports.

"This week is going to be a really important week in which we have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved in, or if it's time to sort of focus on some other issues that are equally, if not more, important in some case. But we want to see it happen. There are reasons to be optimistic, but there are reasons to be realistic, of course, as well," Rubio said.

He stressed that U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to bring this war to an end.

"We've made real progress. But those last couple of steps of this journey will always going to be the hardest ones. And it needs to happen soon. We cannot continue to dedicate time and resources to this effort if it is not going to come to fruition," Rubio said.

