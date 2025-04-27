Special Operations Forces Destroy Group Of Russian Troops, Capture Prisoners In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kursk region, fighters from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) destroyed a group of Russian naval infantry and captured two prisoners.

According to Ukrinform, the SOF Command reported this on Facebook and released a respective video.

"Left the Kursk region? We haven't heard about it. While the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gerasimov, claims the 'liberation' of the Kursk region from Ukrainian security and defense forces, operators from the 73rd Center of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces continue successfully carrying out missions in the region," the statement reads.

Russian army has lost 62,400 troops since start of Kursk operation - General Staff

The SOF noted that just yesterday, a group from the 73rd Center in the Kursk region destroyed an entire group of troops from the enemy's 810th Marine Brigade during special operations.

"As a result, SOF operators also forced two enemy soldiers to surrender. One of the prisoners was evacuated by SOF soldiers to a safe location on a stretcher, while the other limped there on his own," the SOF added.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier said that statements by senior Russian military officials about the alleged end of fighting in the Kursk region were untrue.

Illustrative photo