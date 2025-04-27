Russian Conscripts Taking Part In Fighting In Kursk Region Intercepted Call

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Some units of Russian conscripts are directly participating in active combat operations in the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) released the intercepted communication, according to Ukrinform.

In the intercepted conversation, a Russian woman describes the difficult conditions faced by Putin's soldiers.

Despite the Kremlin's assurances that conscripted service members would not be involved in combat, some conscript units are indeed engaged in active fighting in the Kursk region.

"They're sleeping in a cellar, like the one you have. It's in Guyevo – that's where all the fighting is happening. And they're there now, in Guyevo," the woman says.

The harsh conditions endured by Russian soldiers and their families are causing widespread discontent.

"Their uniforms are torn, they have nothing decent to wear, nothing's being sent to them. And then suddenly he sends a photo – it's the 'North' grouping. We're all upset, wondering why this is happening," she said.

British intelligence reported earlier that Russia continues to recruit foreign mercenaries in an effort to avoid launching a second wave of mobilization to replenish its heavy losses in the war against Ukraine.

Illustrative photo: Shutterstock