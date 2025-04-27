Russian Assault Groups Attempting To Penetrate Sumy Region, Expand Combat Zone Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The situation in the Sumy sector remains difficult, with continued use of tactics by Russian forces involving attempts by small assault groups to infiltrate Ukrainian territory.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As for the Sumy sector, the situation there is difficult. Particular attention is focused on certain areas, notably near the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, where the enemy unfortunately continues its actions, using the tactic of sending small assault groups into Ukrainian territory. In recent times, we have seen attempts to expand both within this zone and into other sectors, where we periodically detect such infiltration attempts," Demchenko said.

According to him, Russian forces sometimes even attempt to break through using quad bikes to penetrate Ukrainian territory as quickly as possible, establish footholds, await reinforcements, and subsequently expand the combat zone.

Demchenko praised the work of border guards and Ukrainian Armed Forces units operating in the area, highlighting the heroism of defenders holding their positions, as well as the precision and skill of artillery units and drone operators who are effectively striking the enemy, preventing them from advancing rapidly, and destroying these small assault groups.

"Sometimes these groups consist of just a few individuals; sometimes around five. Additionally, the enemy continues shelling, using various types of weapons to cover the actions of these assault groups in the mentioned areas," the spokesperson said.

When asked whether the enemy is building up forces and resources near the border for more powerful future attacks, Demchenko noted that Russian forces generally do not position themselves openly right at the border.

"Our actions aim not only to destroy the enemy who crosses into Ukraine but also to strike legitimate targets on Russian territory. This includes enemy equipment, weaponry such as tanks and artillery, and locations housing enemy drone operators," Demchenko said.