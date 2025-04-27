Zelensky Offers Condolences Over Tragedy At Filipino Festival In Vancouver

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed condolences following the tragedy at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada, where a vehicle drove into a crowd, killing and injuring innocent people.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky shared his message on social media platform X .

"On this sad day, Ukrainians deeply share the pain of Canadians, Vancouver residents, and the Canadian Filipino community. Our condolences to the victims' families, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," Zelensky wrote.

He also wished strength to Ukraine's friends in Canada and the Philippines.

Several people were killed when a car rammed into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening.