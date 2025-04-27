Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Offers Condolences Over Tragedy At Filipino Festival In Vancouver

Zelensky Offers Condolences Over Tragedy At Filipino Festival In Vancouver


2025-04-27 03:12:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed condolences following the tragedy at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada, where a vehicle drove into a crowd, killing and injuring innocent people.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky shared his message on social media platform X .

"On this sad day, Ukrainians deeply share the pain of Canadians, Vancouver residents, and the Canadian Filipino community. Our condolences to the victims' families, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," Zelensky wrote.

He also wished strength to Ukraine's friends in Canada and the Philippines.

Several people were killed when a car rammed into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening.

MENAFN27042025000193011044ID1109478345

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search