Zelensky Offers Condolences Over Tragedy At Filipino Festival In Vancouver
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky shared his message on social media platform X .
"On this sad day, Ukrainians deeply share the pain of Canadians, Vancouver residents, and the Canadian Filipino community. Our condolences to the victims' families, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," Zelensky wrote.
He also wished strength to Ukraine's friends in Canada and the Philippines.
Several people were killed when a car rammed into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment