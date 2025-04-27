Kostyuk Advances To Fourth Round Of WTA Tournament In Madrid

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Women's Tennis Association (WTA 1000) tournament, featuring a prize pool of $8.963 million, is underway in Madrid, Spain.

In the third round of the singles competition, Ukraine's second seed Marta Kostyuk triumphed over neutral competitor Veronika Kudermetova in a match that lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes. The final score was 6:0, 4:6, 6:4, according to Ukrinform.

Marta Kostiuk defeats Russian Blinkova in third round of Miami Open

Ranked 24th in the tournament, Kostyuk is set to face the winner of the match between 32nd-seeded American Sofia Kenin and neutral player Anastasia Potapova in the race for a quarterfinal spot.

This marks Kostyuk's seventh appearance in the Spanish capital. In the last three seasons, her journey in Madrid ended in the second round.

The tournament is scheduled to conclude on May 4.