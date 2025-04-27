403
Omani Sultan, UK FM Discuss Regional, Int'l Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 27 (KUNA) -- Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman received on Sunday UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy, discussing regional and international developments.
According to Oman's Foreign Ministry, the talks covered the historic and strategic ties between the two countries and their partnership supporting Oman's economic diversification.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, security, and stability, regionally and globally.
Sultan Haitham praised the strong cooperation between the two governments, while Lammy commended the Sultanate's modern development efforts, expressing the UK's eagerness to further encourage cooperation and deepen investment relations in a range of sectors.
Lammy also reviewed key regional issues, including calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and efforts to achieve peace, praising Oman's mediation between the US and Iran aimed at reaching a new peaceful nuclear agreement.
Separately, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and counterpart Lammy discussed support for a free trade agreement between the GCC and the UK, affirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation in vital and strategic sectors. (end)
