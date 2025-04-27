403
Kuwait Supports Joint Islamic Action, Coop. With Int'l Partners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 27 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations, Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah on Sunday affirmed Kuwait's support of joint Islamic action, as well as boosting cooperation with international partners.
In a statement to KUNA at the preparatory meeting for the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on foreign ministers' level, Al-Jarallah said the current stage requires intensified efforts to address political and security challenges facing the Islamic world.
He asserted Kuwait's unwavering support to Arab and Islamic issues, at the forefront of which lies the Palestinian issue.
He also underscored necessity of combating Islamophobia and promoting culture of tolerance.
Al-Jarallah highlighted Kuwait's efforts in that regard, including hosting several humanitarian events and conferences.
The preparatory meeting is held ahead of the 51st foreign ministries meeting to be held in Istanbul next June. (end)
