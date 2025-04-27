Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Snatches Gold Medal At Arab Shooting Championship

2025-04-27 03:08:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's shooting team won its first gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event in the Arab Shooting Championship held in Cairo, Sunday.
Head of the Kuwaiti team Abdullah Al-Barakat told KUNA that Ali Al-Mutairi and Ritaj Al-Ziyadi placed first and won the gold in the aforementioned competition.
He added that the championship saw great marksmanship from all teams, noting that Kuwait raised its tally to seven different medals.
The competition will continue until May 1, with participation from about 300 shooters from 19 Arab countries. (end) ga

